Weather | Snowfalls recede at night, Christmas is celebrated in freezing cold weather

The snow showers promised for Christmas Eve will recede, and even the sun may appear during the Christmas holidays in some parts of the country.

Christmas Eve dawns like powder in most of the country.

The snow showers promised for Aato earlier this week will recede during the night, says the meteorologist on duty Jani Sorsa From the Institute of Meteorology.

In the south, both rain and sleet have fallen from the sky in recent days, but by Christmas the whole country is expecting frost.

“In southern and central Finland it is between two and five degrees below zero, in the north it can be between ten and fifteen degrees below zero. The sun can also appear where it rises at this time of year.”

On Christmas Day the cold gets even harder. In southern and central Finland it can be between five and ten degrees below zero, in northern Finland the meter reading can drop to twenty degrees below zero.

“Otherwise, the weather is quite similar on Christmas Day and on Christmas Eve,” says Sorsa.

In the south, the streets can be slippery and slushy, but according to Sorsa, there are no special warnings for driveways.

Christmas return traffic is at its busiest on Boxing Day, Monday, but according to Sorsa, it is still difficult to predict the weather for the day.

“There may be some kind of rainy area in the west, but with these views, nothing more wonderful is expected anywhere in the country. At this stage, however, it is still too early to say.”