Weather | Snowfalls continue weaker than yesterday, the driving weather is bad in a large part of the country

Temperatures are on the freezing side throughout the country.

Friday night The snowfall area that arrived in Finland is still holding its surface, and snowfall is expected throughout the country on Saturday as well.

However, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the rains will weaken from Saturday. Despite this, the driving weather is bad in the southern and central parts of the country and in Northern Ostrobothnia.

Temperatures are on the freezing side throughout the country. In the southern and central parts of the country, temperatures are between one and five minus degrees. In the north, it is five to seven degrees below zero.