Weather | Snowfall will take over western Finland at the weekend, but on Tuesday there will be a turn towards mildness

Snowfalls can hinder driving conditions in large areas for several days.

Saturday starts in dusty frosts all over the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen. However, a rain zone arrives in the west during the day, which may reach Ostrobothnia and Maritime Lapland by the evening.

“There may be light snowfall in those areas during Saturday,” says Tuovinen.

The high pressure over Finland starts to move towards the southeast during Saturday. At the same time, the southerly wind strengthens in the west.

Temperatures remain between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius in the east and north. In the west and south, frosts remain between five and ten degrees.

“However, the strengthening wind in the west increases the bite of the frost,” says Tuovinen.

Westward the incoming rain area will spread more widely to the western parts of the country and western Lapland during Sunday, and according to Tuovinen, snowfall is expected in the areas.

“Snow can accumulate up to ten centimeters, but generally we stay around five centimetres.”

Falling snow can drift due to increased winds.

Warnings have been issued for the western parts of the country about bad driving weather due to snowfall. Warnings for strong winds have been issued for sea areas, except for the Gulf of Finland.

The temperature will become milder during Sunday, but will remain on the freezing side. In the west and south it is about five degrees below zero, while in the north and east it is between ten and 18 degrees below zero.

Stream continue in the western parts of the country on Monday. According to Tuovinen, there can still be plenty of snow in the area between Varsinais Suomen and Oulu, including Pirkanmaa. Up to ten centimeters of snow can accumulate on the southwest coast and around Oulu, and five centimeters elsewhere in the west.

According to Tuovinen, the continuous snowfall will make traffic on Monday morning difficult. Warnings about bad driving weather have been issued for the northern and western parts of the country. The wind warnings issued for marine areas will continue on Monday.

“The rains will weaken towards Monday evening. They can reach the capital region on Monday afternoon, but they have already lost their strongest edge by then,” says Tuovinen.

On Monday, the temperatures will cool down from the worst freezing temperatures and hover around five degrees below zero.

Tuesday According to Tuovinen, the weather is turning towards significantly milder weather. The wind turns to a warmer southerly and southwesterly wind.

“Temperatures rise above zero in a large part of the country up to the Oulu border. In the southwest archipelago, it can be up to five degrees.”

The snow showers in the west have also receded by Tuesday. Scattered rain and sleet may occur in different parts of Finland.

However, for Tuesday, warnings of bad driving weather have been issued for all of Finland, except for the north.

According to Tuovinen, the strong winds can continue until the end of next week.