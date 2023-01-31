Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Weather | Snow worsens driving conditions in Eastern Finland and Central Finland

January 31, 2023
in World Europe
0

The temperature is expected to be below freezing elsewhere than in the southwestern parts of the country.

Snow showers will bring bad driving weather to eastern Finland and part of central Finland today, Tuesday, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The rain area that arrived in the country from the beginning of the week brings snow to the terrain and slowly moves to the east.

The temperature is expected to be below zero in the whole of mainland Finland, except in the southwestern parts of the country.

On Tuesday, a strong wind warning is in effect in most sea areas.

