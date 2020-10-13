Weather Snow is expected in Lapland on Thursday and the weather is cooling in the south

Some snowdrift may come from the rest of the week in southern Finland as well. However, the forecast is still uncertain.

Snow is due to visit Northern Finland on Thursday. The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a weather warning for the northern and eastern parts of Lapland, so those driving in the area should seriously consider changing their winter tires.

Forecan meteorologist Juha Föhr says Thursday morning whitens in a large area of ​​white in Lapland.

“The snowfall is east-oriented and can extend as far as the Northeast and Kainuu.”

Kinoxy according to Föhr, it is not worth waiting yet, but the color of the earth will change in these areas.

The air cools across the country on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the airflow will turn west and rain will be snowing over the weekend only in the northernmost part of Lapland.

“Utsjoki and Enontekiö have a snowstorm over the weekend and the weather can change permanently into winter. Elsewhere, it doesn’t really look permanently snowy yet, ”says Föhr.

Meteorological plant meteorologist Helena Laakso still urges to be prepared for cold weather. In southern Finland, daytime temperatures drop to around 7 degrees and further north it is warm from two to five degrees.

Some snow drifts and night frosts can be brought to southern Finland for the rest of the week, so Laakso thinks it is worth staying awake when changing winter tires.

As October is already turning towards the end, winter should no longer surprise motorists in southern Finland as well.

In Sodankylä, the first intact snow cover rains on October 15 on average.

The first snow has officially rained at the weather stations when the snow depth meter shows for the first time in the morning at 8 o’clock in the autumn the depth of the snow is at least 1 cm.

Next According to Föhr, the chance of snow showers will also increase in southern Finland during the week.

“On Monday, there will be snow showers in northern and eastern Finland. Southern and Western Finland are in a slightly different position in terms of air mass temperature, ie it is not so cold there. Of course, this is only preliminary information, ”says Föhr.

Also Föhr would seriously consider changing winter tires if you were driving in northern or eastern Finland.

“Of course, day-to-day weather forecasts. Winter is clearly coming to Finland. ”

However, with the exception of northernmost Lapland, Föhr does not believe in the arrival of a permanent winter at this stage.

“The first half of next week will be colder, but after that, lunch will have milder air. The colder phase is transient. ”

Road Traffic Act changed from the beginning of June. According to the new law, winter tires must be used from the beginning of November to the end of March if the weather or weather requires it. The tires no longer need to be changed according to the calendar.

Under the previous law, winter tires had to be worn at least from the beginning of December to the end of February.