Weather, repeated snow in Italy. Even on the plains

More will come next week bad weather and it will not only be rain, but also snow on the plain immediately from Monday 23 January!

The large movements on a hemispherical scale – writes www.ilmeteo.it – ​​are favoring the arrival of cold air currents descending from Northern Europe, almost without interruption and this will still determine big news on many of our regions.

Eyes focused, in particular, already on Monday 23 January when a powerful depression driven by air masses of polar-maritime origin will cause a new worsening of the weather.

The cold currents will favor the formation of a cyclone capable of unleashing intense rainfall, even in the form of thunderstorms and violent gusts of wind. Cyclone: ​​cold bad weather over the course of the next week.

There will not only be heavy rains, but it could also return there snowespecially in the North: given the low temperatures, waiters are legitimateflakes over many lowland areasin particular on those of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and eastern Lombardy. Some snowfall brought by the strong wind from the northern quadrants could make its appearance even on the beaches of the Adriatic coasts of Marche and Abruzzo.

In the following days, as confirmed by the latest updates, a depressive circulation will continue to persist which will attract cold northeastern winds. In this context there will be rainfall on the central Adriatic regions, on the Major Islands and then on the Ionian sectors, always snowy at hilly altitudes.

After that, the latest updates herald a new phase very cold due to the entry of a freezing air mass of arctic-continental origin that could reach our country from Russia. If this is confirmed, it is legitimate to expect a further drastic drop in temperatures which will fall below the reference climatic averages, especially in the Centre-North.

