Weather, turn next week with snow on the plains

Next week, starting from Monday 16th, the revenge of Winter will take place! This is the confirmation that has just arrived with the latest updates released by the Calculation Centers: cold drafts of air, descending directly from North Polewill cause heavy effects on a large part of our country, in this case a lot of rain and even snow at gradually lower altitudes.

Already during Monday 16 January – writes www.ilmeteo.it – we will feel the first signs of a change with the arrival of cold winds from the northern quadrants and a lot of rainfall in the North East and on most of the Tyrrhenian sectors. The map of the European Center, which we propose below, well represents this turning point, with the arrival of cold currents descending from the North Pole which, breaking into the Mediterranean basin, will give life to a cyclone full of precipitations.Cold currents descending from the North Pole arriving next week.

Eyes focused, in particular, between the day of Tuesday 17 and that of Wednesday 18, when there will be the risk of precipitation snowfall up to very low altitude (about 200 meters, if not lower in case of intense showers) over Piedmont, western Lombardy and Emilia.

Subsequently, the deterioration will also extend to the rest of the North and above all to Tuscany, Lazio and Campania: real downpours cannot be excluded with the risk of local flooding (yellow colour, up to 100 liters of rain per square meter in 24 hours). Precipitation expected for Tuesday 17 January. The Alps will fill up with snow with accumulations up to over 1 meter above 1500 meters: this is excellent news for winter sports lovers, but also for nature in general. Think, for example, of our glaciers and all the other water resources put to the test during this so far very dry winter season.

Thursday 19th we will still have the possibility of rain in most of the central-southern regions with the snow that could go down to below 6/700 meters of altitude in the central-northern Apennines. Only from the following weekend will the sun shine again more generalized, but be careful because the temperatures will remain very low, especially in the night values ​​and there will be a high risk of frost up to the plains in the North and in the internal areas of the Centre: watch out, in particular, for cities such as Turin, Milan, Bologna, Venice, Florence and Perugia.

