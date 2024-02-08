Weather, strong disturbance for Carnival with widespread rain and snowfall throughout the country

We called it Pulcinella, given that it will undermine the entire Carnival period: we are talking about the cyclonic vortex that will cause a radical change in the weather in the next few days, with the return of rain, wind and snow to our country. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

SITUATION For weeks Italy has been literally trapped by a tenacious high pressure area which has guaranteed conditions of atmospheric stability and an unusually mild climate for our country. However, this situation's days are numbered and the main cause will be the descent towards our country of a deep cyclonic vortex coming from Northern Europe. It will convey an intense disturbance to our country, which, crossing it, will in turn give rise to another cyclonic vortex (Pulcinella) which will grip Italy especially around the weekend.

FORECASTS Already between the evening of Thursday 8th and then in the early hours of Friday 9th the first signs of a worsening of the weather will be perceived. On Friday 9 February, in particular, the bad weather will initially hit the North-West, also affecting a large part of the central-eastern Alpine and pre-Alpine areas, and will then rapidly extend towards the North-East and the Tyrrhenian sectors of the Centre. Subsequently, starting from Saturday 10 February, the cyclone Pulcinella will gradually begin to form. We will thus witness a progressive deterioration of the weather which will involve a large part of the national territory. The regions of the Centre-North will be particularly affected by the rains and snow will also return to the mountains, albeit at rather high altitudes, due to the still mild temperatures. Despite the worsening, in fact, the thermal values ​​will not undergo significant variations, as the The arrival of the disturbance will be accompanied by a strengthening of the Scirocco winds, which are certainly not fresh. During the day, the bad weather will also reach the South.

Particular attention will then be paid to Sunday 11 February, during which the weather conditions will show no signs of improvement. Indeed, a further study of Pulcinella is expected, which will contribute to maintaining conditions of strong atmospheric instability across the entire national territory. Only a part of the Adriatic side will be an exception, where the weather will remain drier.