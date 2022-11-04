Weather, snow on the mountains

Back there snow on our mountains! Bad weather is about to make its reappearance on Italy and besides rain is expected, this time the snow will also arrive, locally also abundant; the latest updates have just confirmed everything with the addition that the white lady may drop lower than expected just up to 24 hours ago.

Analyzing the European synoptic framework we can see how the conditions are already in the next few hours weather forecast they are expected to worsen due to the entry of increasingly colder and unstable currents of Polar origin.

In addition to the rains, writes www.ilmeteo.it, thanks to a conspicuous drop in temperatures, snow will also return to the mountains, especially in the Alps.A further cold impulse, arriving during the next night, will cause freezing to collapse and consequently the snowfalls will push lower than expected just a few days ago.As clearly shown in our map below, during Friday 4 i white flakes they will be seen up to 900/1000 meters above sea level, locally even at lower altitudes, especially in Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy (Valtellina, Val Chiavenna, Val Camonica), Alto Adige (Val Venosta, Val d’Isarco and Val Pusteria ) and the Belluno Dolomites.The purple color indicates the possibility of accumulations of around 10/15 cm by the end of the event. Above 2000 meters above sea level, the snow will fall really copiously, as it has not been seen for a long time, with accumulations that could be even more than half a meter. Locations such as Breuil Cervinia (AO), Livigno (SO), San Candido (BZ) and Cortina d’Ampezzo (BL) are ready to turn white after a long dry and hot period. Snowfalls expected on Friday 4 November

As the hours pass, the cold air from the northern quadrants will also reach the rest of Italy, favoring the lowering of the temperature and therefore of the snowfall level also on the central-northern Apennines. Particularly on the mountains of Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo and Lazio the snowflakes will be seen up to 1800/1900 meters.

Latest rainfall snowy waits in the early hours of Saturday 5th with flakes up to 8/900 meters of altitude along the valleys of the Alpine borders of Alto Adige.

Subscribe to the newsletter

