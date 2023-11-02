Weather, snow at low altitude. Imminent turning point. Heavy rain and cold

Weather, snow starting from 1,000 meters, like in the middle of winter





The first weekend of November will be fully autumnal. According to the latest updates, in fact, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th will be two days characterized by rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in many of our regions. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it

The new disturbed phase will begin between Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd November when the passage of Storm Ciaran is expected, destined to unleash abundant rainfall and winds of storm from North to South. And it’s not over. A second disturbance is expected immediately afterwards, driven by cold currents descending from Northern Europe which, diving into the Mediterranean, will give rise to a real cyclone, full of precipitation.

This second cyclone will have important consequences for the whole of next weekend.

Eyes focused in particular on the second part of Saturday 4 November when the rainfall will particularly affect the North and Tuscany. Given the drop in temperatures, it will also return snow on our mountains with flakes starting from 1000/1100 meters above sea level in Valle d’Aosta, upper Piedmont, Lombardy, Cadore and Trentino Alto Adige.

Be careful because due to the so much energy at play and the intense contrasts between different air masses on Liguriaupper Tuscany and Triveneto, there could be strong storms with the serious risk of local flooding.

Sunday 5 November bad weather it will quickly extend to the rest of the Center and a large part of the South where intense thunderstorms and violent gusts of wind are expected along the coasts. New wave of bad weather in Italy over the weekend.

In conclusion, the first weekend of the new month will be heavily affected by bad weather: therefore heavy clothes and umbrellas outside, theFall he intends to raise his voice, this time also in the South.

