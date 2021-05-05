Weather Snow and sleet continue, but up to 20 degrees Celsius next week

There will be heavy snowfall in the eastern part of the country in the coming days.

Snowy, sleet and rainy weather will continue for at least the rest of the week, but after that the weather may finally turn towards more summer temperatures.

The next few days are still cool all over the country, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, it rains snow and sleet in the central part of the country, and it affects driving conditions. Driving conditions are poor on Thursday in addition to the central part of the country in the southern, eastern and western parts.

Mostly cloudy weather, rain and sleet are expected in the southern part of the country on Thursday. In the northern part of the country, snow showers are expected again, at least in western Lapland.

“A new rainfall area will rise in the south-east during Thursday, with heavy snowfall in North Karelia and north,” said a meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Juha Sihvonen To STT. Snow can accumulate up to 20 cents.

Also on the night before Friday, the low pressure moving north along the eastern border of the country brings heavy snowfall to the east and the northern part of the country.

For the weekend the rains are expected to be lower already except in Lapland, where the last rains of the rains may still come on Saturday. Next week, the weather seems to be finally warming.

“There are good opportunities for summer temperatures next week,” the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Twitter.

For example, according to the current forecast, temperatures of about 10–15 degrees are expected in southern and western Finland next week, but at most up to 20 degrees. Also in the eastern parts of the country, temperatures can hurt to around 20 degrees.

“The Western Air Mass will arrive in the southern and central parts of the country next week. In the south, on the other hand, one can get to summer readings, about 20 degrees. In the north, the weather may be a little springy next week, ”said meteorologist Sihvonen.