Weather | Snow and almost freezing temperatures – Very variable weather is expected in Finland for the coming week

In the beginning week, parts of Finland will experience summer temperatures of over 20 degrees. It may snow in Lapland in the middle of the week.

For starters very variable weather is expected for the week, as Finland experiences both summer days and snowfall.

After a cold night, Monday will be a sunny and windy day, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen. Temperatures will rise to around 15 degrees in the southern part of the country, between 12 and 15 degrees in the central part and 10 degrees on both sides in the northern part.

“Sunday’s low pressure took some of the heat away,” says Tuovinen.

The week starts off slippery in Northern Finland, because on Monday morning the road surfaces may be icy due to the rain, weakened wind and clearing weather.

Tuesday the night before, warm and moist air from the Baltics will travel to Finland in the southern and central parts of the country. In the afternoon on Tuesday, the rain zone will arrive in the western part of the country. The rain area passes over Finland from west to east, so that by Wednesday evening the rains have moved to the eastern side of the country.

However, the rain area will get stuck over Lapland for a while, and the weather there will turn quite wintry on Tuesday and Wednesday. Combined with the cold air, this means that starting from the night before Wednesday, some of the rain will come as pure snow, says Tuovinen.

“As far as the eye can see, it’s raining more than just water, i.e. wet snow. However, the zone where it snows may be quite narrow,” says Tuovinen.

The snow may not stay on the ground for a very long time, as the heat of the ground will probably melt it. However, the fells may get a thin snow cover at least for a while.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute the first snow has officially fallen when the snow depth gauge at the weather stations shows at least one centimeter of snow for the first time at 9 o’clock in the fall. It remains to be seen whether the definition will be met already in the beginning week.

Thursday the next rain zone will enter the southern and central part of the country, and at the same time the wind will turn to blow from the south. The weather in Poland is even hot, but on the way to Finland the air flow has time to cool down a bit.

“The wind brings with it a new dose of warm air, which may be enough up to the height of Oulu,” says Tuovinen.

On Thursday, the temperature may rise to 20 degrees in some places in southern Finland. The further south you are in the country, the dustier the weather is, says Tuovinen.

“However, the south-west wind may be gusty. Now we’re at that stage of the year when the heat often comes with the wind.”

A week the warmest day is likely to be Friday. Then, from the height of Oulu to the south, temperatures of up to 22–23 degrees and sunshine may be possible.

“It may be that the temperature will rise to 15 degrees even in Lapland, even though it snowed there a couple of days earlier. If the snow has remained on the ground on the fells, it will also be hard on Friday at the latest.”

Next weekend, the weather will be unstable and deafening.

“In the beginning week, we will even have summer days, and on the other hand, the winter weather is turning in Lapland. Next week will also start warmer than usual for this time, and the temperatures will be 15 degrees on both sides in the southern and central parts of the country, and 10 degrees on both sides in Lapland.”