Weather | Sidewalks today are slippery in the south and west

A gusty wind warning has been issued for the provinces of the west coast.

Sidewalks will be slippery on Tuesday in the southern and western parts of the country due to mild weather, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Bad and very bad driving weather is warned in a wide area in the northern and eastern parts of the country, all the way from South Karelia to Kittilä.

In the southern and central parts of the country, the temperature rises a few degrees above zero. Meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo says that warm air and water rain melt the snow.

“The sidewalks can be quite slippery in many places because there is water on top of the ice.”

A rain zone spreads to the southern part of the country from the southwest to the early morning. According to the meteorologist, in the west and south, the rain will mostly or completely be water. North of the center of the earth, the rain becomes snowier.

“There can be quite a lot of snow there, especially in the provinces of North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu. There can be an accumulation of about 10–15 centimetres,” says Sinisalo.

In the eastern and southeastern parts of the country, it mostly snows or sleet in the afternoon.

A warning has been given to the provinces of the western coast of gusts that can reach around 20 meters per second.

“On the coast, there is a possibility of up to 25 meters per second, such isolated gusts can occur, especially on the coast of Satakunta.”