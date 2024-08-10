Weather | Showers accompany the festivities in Helsinki – elsewhere the storm is even more violent

Weather|It’s storming in the interior of Finland, but even in the capital region you can’t survive without a raincoat.

Stormy weather it seems that this weekend in Helsinki will only be a dream of the festival crowd.

Rain showers are expected in the capital region both on Saturday and Sunday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta. However, absolutely rough weather is not expected.

“They seem to be isolated and short-term deaf,” Valta states.

According to Valla, there will be heavy rain both on Saturday and Sunday. Thunder is also possible.

Elsewhere In Finland, the weather does not favor any more than this, but rather the opposite.

According to Valla, strong wind and lightning have been blowing widely in the interior parts of the country on Saturday as well.

There has also been quite a lot of water. Saturday’s rains will be concentrated in the east, but there have also been hailstorms in Southwest Finland.

“Eastern and Northern Lapland are the only powdery places this weekend,” says Valta.