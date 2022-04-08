(Reuters) – Ukrainian meteorologists expect a significant improvement soon in weather conditions for the development of Ukraine’s newly sown spring crops, agricultural consultancy APK-Inform said on Friday.

Ukraine is a major global grain exporter, but analysts have said a shortage of moisture could affect crops.

“Low air temperatures are not predicted during the next period, and the temperature regime will be favorable for the full development of grains and oilseeds,” APK-Inform said, citing state meteorologists.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday that almost all regions started sowing grain in 2022, and that the area sown could be 20% smaller than in 2021. He did not provide an exact figure.

The Agriculture Ministry said on Friday that farmers had sown 550,800 hectares of barley, 113,500 hectares of spring wheat and 108,100 hectares of other cereals.

The ministry said the spring 2022 sowing area could decrease to 13.65 million hectares from 16.92 million in 2021.

APK-Inform predicted this month that Ukraine’s 2022 grain harvest could fall by 54.6% to 38.9 million tonnes, due to a reduction in planting due to the Russian invasion.

(By Natalia Zinets)

