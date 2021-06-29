A first breakthrough in the weather is near. During the next weekend, the descent from the north of cool currents will bring the end of the scorching heat first in the north and then also in the center and then in the south.

But beware of possible extreme phenomena. Given the very hot air in Italy and full of energy, the contrast with the cool one could cause violent storms with hail, strong winds and even small tornadoes. On Sunday, the North should be hit above all, then the other regions.