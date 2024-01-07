Weather | Severe frosts are cooling down: Warning of bad driving weather throughout the country

Due to condensation, there is a driving weather warning for the entire country on Monday.

Uptight the frosts recede during the first week throughout the country. Although in the southern part of the country it can still be 25 degrees below zero early on Monday, during the morning the temperature will rise in the south as well.

“It will be 5-15 degrees below zero during the day in the whole country on Monday. In the southwestern archipelago, we may experience zero,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen.

Early on Monday morning, a snow area will move over Lapland, and a rain area will also move southeast over the eastern part of the country.

“There will be very little build-up, if any. During Monday evening, a new area of ​​rain will arrive in Lapland.”

Terrestrial it will be cloudy in the southern and central parts on Monday morning, but as the day progresses the sky will clear in the central part and in the evening also in the south.

Published by the Finnish Meteorological Institute warning map is yellow for Monday and warns of bad driving weather throughout the country.

“There is a driving weather warning in the southern and middle parts of the country, as well as in North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu due to condensation and frost. There is a weather warning in Lapland due to the snowfall arriving in the evening.”

In addition, there is a strong wind warning for the western part of the Gulf of Finland and a freezing warning for the entire Gulf of Finland area.

A bigger turn in the weather is expected on Monday evening, when a rain zone arrives in the country.

“The westerly wind will intensify in connection with the rain area. Warmer air comes from the west when the föhn wind affects and lifts [lämpötilan] to the plus side widely, at least in the western part of the country.”

According to Parviainen, on Tuesday in the east and Eastern Lapland it can be a little on the freezing side.

“However, in most parts of the country on Tuesday it will be from zero to plus four degrees.”

Condensation therefore, for Tuesday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute's warning map includes a driving weather warning for the entire country, as well as a pedestrian weather warning, with the exception of Lapland and Eastern Finland.

Instead, the Flood Warning issued on Sunday for Satakunta, Pirkanmaa and Kymenlaakso is no longer valid as of Monday.