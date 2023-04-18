Tuesday, April 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Several wildfires were contained on Tuesday

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | Several wildfires were contained on Tuesday

In Finland, it has practically not rained during the whole of April.

Emergency services contained several wildfires in southern Finland on Tuesday. The terrain is very dry in those parts of the country where the snow has already melted completely.

The snow line now runs along the line from the south of Vaasa to Mikkeli.

Fire brigades received alerts to extinguish wildfires on Tuesday during the day at least in Nurmijärvi, Mynämäki, Pyhtää and Merikarvia. According to preliminary information, the fires did not cause extensive material damage or personal injuries.

In Finland, it has practically not rained during the whole of April. Meteorologists have predicted a change for next weekend, after which the path of low pressure may hit Finland.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued grass fire warnings for the next four days in southern and western Finland. The change in weather is anticipated by the fact that a driving weather warning has been issued for Saturday in the central and northern parts of Lapland.

See also  Fires | A terraced house burns in Kuopio - according to the rescue service, it is destroyed and uninhabitable

#Weather #wildfires #contained #Tuesday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian court rejects request for release of journalist accused of espionage

Russian court rejects request for release of journalist accused of espionage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result