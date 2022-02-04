Weather Several long-distance trains late due to bad weather, the snowstorm is likely to ease only on Saturday

For example, VR said that the Intercity train left Oulu for Helsinki 65 minutes late.

Long distance the trains were largely late on Friday night due to heavy snowfall. The weather especially affects train traffic between Tampere and Seinäjoki, where trains may have been up to an hour late in both directions.

“It has also affected other trains. We have had to wait for equipment that is late, for example, ”says the communications expert Johanna Liukkonen From VR.

For example, VR announced that the Intercity train left Oulu for Helsinki 65 minutes late due to delayed preparations for departure. The train from Rovaniemi to Kuopio, on the other hand, was about an hour late due to the expectation of connecting traffic.

In addition to the weather, train traffic was affected by a personal injury in Ylöjärvi at seven in the evening.

VR expects traffic to return to normal over the weekend as the snowfall eases. Commuter train traffic was reduced due to snowfall on Friday afternoon, but the normal intervals were changed after 7 p.m.

To Finland a snowstorm arrived on Friday, which had already spread widely across the country shortly after the evening.

A meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute told STT that the snowfall was to continue overnight throughout the country. The weather will only start to rain on Saturday in Ostrobothnia and the west coast.

The driving body was expected to be poor or very bad across the country on Saturday.

New a snowstorm can bring up to tens of cents more snow to Finland over the weekend. According to Foreca, it can rain more than 30 centimeters at most.

“In the new forecast, the focus of the weekend’s largest snow accumulations – over 30 centimeters – has shifted from Meri-Lapland to the eastern part of Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso,” Foreca said on Friday night.

In most parts of the country, snow cover is forecast to strengthen by 10 to 20 centimeters over the weekend.

“Snow shovels should be kept close throughout the weekend. Snow work is known again on Sunday, as the next fastest-moving rainfall area is sweeping over Finland, ”Foreca suggested in his press release.