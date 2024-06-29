Home page World

In the evening it could become extremely uncomfortable in a wide strip from the southwest to the center. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

Anyone who wants to watch the round of 16 of the European Football Championship should look for a dry place. According to the German Weather Service, an extension of the game would be unfavorable – also from a meteorological point of view.

Offenbach – There is a risk of severe storms in parts of Germany for the European Championship round of 16 match between the German national football team and Denmark. In the southwest in particular, there could be thunderstorms with regional heavy rain, heavy gales and hurricane-force gusts, and large hail.

Going to a public viewing is not advisable, said Tobias Reinartz, meteorologist at the German Weather Service in Offenbach. “It can be very dangerous if you are outside.” Recently, several fan zones have already been closed, at least temporarily, due to bad weather.

In Dortmund, where the round of 16 match of national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team will take place at the European Championships at home, there is also a risk of a heavy thunderstorm coming up towards the end of the game. “Extra time would not be advisable (probably not only) from a meteorological point of view,” explained Reinartz.

Thunderstorms possible during the day

According to the DWD, there may be isolated thunderstorms in central Germany during the day, before a more pronounced thunderstorm situation develops in the evening hours. “The focus is in the southwest and then shifts to Hesse and western Thuringia,” said the meteorologist. “It is absolutely advisable to keep an eye on the warning situation and weather developments!”

According to the weather service, there is a risk of regional flooding, flooded basements and underpasses, and falling trees. “Although the risk of large hail and gusts of wind up to hurricane force will decrease in the second half of the night, severe heavy rain is still to be expected,” it said.

Just on Thursday, storms led to numerous fire service operations and traffic disruptions in large parts of Germany. Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Thuringia, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were among those affected.

And how will the weather continue? On Sunday and in the following days, it will also be unsettled with showers and isolated thunderstorms, according to the DWD. “However, significantly cooler air is flowing into the country from the west. On Sunday, maximum temperatures in the west will only be around 20 degrees, in the east around 30 degrees. In the new week, temperatures will reach around 17 to 23 degrees. dpa