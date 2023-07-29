Home page World

The temperatures are rising again on Mallorca, so that the weather service declared the warning level yellow. A few days ago there was even a “mini tsunami” on the island

Porto Cristo – The weather on the Balearic Islands is currently thwarting many holidaymakers. In addition to aggressive fish, which injure the bathers, the weather office Aemet has just declared the yellow warning level for Mallorca for this weekend. Especially in the interior of the country it should be up to 37 degrees hot locally. At the beginning of the week there were other unusual weather events in Mallorca: A “mini-tsunami” scared away guests from restaurant terraces in Porto Cristo, as reported by Mallorca Magazine, among others.

Warning level yellow in Mallorca: Temperatures are rising inland

The weather service in Mallorca Aemet warns of high temperatures, which are 36 degrees inland and can occasionally rise to 37 degrees. With the declared yellow warning level, the temperatures are still below those that were measured in mid-July, when the weather service even had to declare the red warning level in some parts: temperatures climbed to 43 degrees.

“Mini tsunamis” in Mallorca: Guests are chased away from the restaurant terrace

Earlier this week, a “rigassa” occurred in Porto Cristo on the east coast of the Balearic Islands. A “mini-tsunami” that suddenly caused the sea water to rise to 50 centimeters in just a few minutes and sink again just as quickly. The flooding scared guests away from the restaurant terraces, reports Mallorca Magazine.

This phenomenon is caused by fluctuations in air pressure, causing sea levels to suddenly drop and rise again. Loud Mallorca Magazine such phenomena could also occur in the coastal areas of the Balearic Islands in the near future. The last dangerous Rigassa is said to have been registered in the port of Ciutadella in 2006. (eike)