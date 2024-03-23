This Saturday, the strongest frost are expected in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, rains strong and even hail in several states, and half of the entities in the country will feel a heat between 35 and 45 degrees, depending on the Forecast general of Meteorologic service National.

at dawn

Early Saturday morning, cold front 41 will move over the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, interacting with the subtropical jet stream and low pressure channels located over the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, causing occasional heavy rains accompanied by discharges. electricity and possible hail in Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca (north), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, showers in Hidalgo, Chiapas and Tabasco, and isolated rains in San Luis Potosí and Querétaro.

It is also expected that there will be wind from the north with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán, with waves of 1 to 3 m high and probable formation of waterspouts off the coasts of Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

In addition, the subtropical jet stream will cause winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán , Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

On day

Today, cold front 41 will travel through the Yucatan Peninsula and enter the Caribbean Sea, interacting with a low pressure channel over the Mexican southeast, conditions that will produce rains and showers in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche , Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The cold air mass associated with the front will generate a cooling of temperatures in the northeast, east and southeast of the country, including the Yucatan Peninsula.

In addition, wind from the north is forecast with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

At the end of the day, cold front 41 will stop affecting the national territory.

On the other hand, a new cold front will approach and enter the northwest of the country, in combination with the polar jet stream, it will cause occasional heavy rains in Baja California and showers in Sonora, with probable snow or sleet in mountain areas of said areas. entities. Also, very strong winds with dust devils are expected in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

On the other hand, the subtropical jet stream will generate strong gusts of wind with possible dust devils over the North Table and the Central Table.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue during the afternoon over most of the national territory, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca ( coast) and Chiapas (coast).

Rain forecast for this Saturday, March 23, 2024:

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí and Hidalgo.

Possible snow or sleet overnight: Sierras of Baja California, and early Sunday in the Sierras of Sonora.

Heavy rains could cause landslides, ponding and flooding.

Freezing temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, March 23, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (coast).

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Zacatecas, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City and Veracruz.

Minimum temperature forecast for this Saturday, March 23, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, March 23, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango and Zacatecas.

North component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: coast of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.