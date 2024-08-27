Weather | Scorching heat in Central and Southern Europe – rain is expected in Finland at the end of the week

Weather|The end of August looks warmer than usual in Central and Southern Europe as well as in Finland. The heat will probably be enough for the beginning of September as well.

Meteorological service Published by Foreca on Monday monthly forecast according to this, the temperatures in Central and Southern Europe as well as in Finland are clearly warmer this week than usual at this time of the year.

In the current week, the deviation in Eastern Europe is 2–5 degrees, and in some places even six degrees in Ukraine.

In the eastern part of Ukraine, the temperature can rise to more than 35 degrees in some places, to more than 30 degrees in northern Germany and Poland. Around the Mediterranean, it is also locally above 35 degrees, and in Spain, for example, the temperature can rise to 38-40 degrees in some places, says Foreca’s meteorologist Anna Latvala in the monthly forecast.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Hannu Valta says that higher-than-average seawater temperatures especially affect the higher-than-usual temperatures in the Mediterranean, but also in the Baltic Sea regions.

On the other hand, it is cooler than usual in the western half of Europe, such as the British Isles, says Valta.

Latvala According to

Especially during Thursday and Friday, it affects as far as Finland. At that time, warm air spreads to Finland from the southwest.

According to Valla, a low pressure will arrive in Finland from the west during the weekend, which will bring rain. On Friday, the rains will affect the western parts of the country, and during the weekend they will spread more widely in Finland.

September also begins in Finland with warmer weather than usual. According to Valla, the uncertainty of the forecast increases as it goes further, but you can still expect warmer weather than usual in September as well.

According to Foreca’s release, at the beginning of September, a large high-pressure area will develop in the North Atlantic, which can occasionally reach Finland and bring warmer air with it.