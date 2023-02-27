Weather | Schoolchildren’s winter holidays continue mostly in cloudy weather

This week, the winter holidays are celebrated in Häme, Pirkanmaa and Ostrobothnia, among others.

Bridge during the week, those on winter vacation can enjoy mostly dusty and even sunny weather, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The temperature will cool down clearly on Monday and will reach plus degrees in a large part of the country, including parts of Lapland. The coldest areas are in Eastern Finland, where it stays below freezing.

In northern Finland, the skiing weather for vacationers can be difficult from the beginning of the week, as strong winds are expected. Wind warnings have been issued for land areas in Lapland. A strong wind warning has also been issued for Perämere for Monday.

“On Monday, Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday, the wind can be very gusty, and it can have an effect especially on the fells,” says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen.

Now, the schools in Central Finland, such as Häme, Pirkanmaa, Ostrobothnia and South Karelia, are mainly on vacation. Holidays are also celebrated in, for example, Jyväskylä in Central Finland.

Next week, schoolchildren from Eastern and Northern Finland will spend their winter holidays in turn.