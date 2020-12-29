Weather Scattered rains arrive from the south at night, several centimeters of snow coming to southern Finland

By Tuesday evening, there may be five cents of snow in Helsinki, and more than ten in the Kotka and Lappeenranta region.

Tuesday morning may be snowy in the metropolitan area. On the night before Tuesday, a scattered rainfall area will rise from the south of the Baltic, which will also bring with it snowfall.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s forecast, snow will begin to accumulate in southern Finland at midnight.

“There would already be a few cents of snow in the morning. The earth is white, ”says the meteorologist on duty Iiris Viljamaa From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“Quite a few of them [lumisateet] remain in the coastal zone, a few centimeters. On the inland side of Uusimaa, eight centimeters are allowed. ”

Of the day During this period, more rain will come to southern Finland. According to Viljamaa, even these rains can accumulate more snow on the ground. On Tuesday night, there may be about five cents of snow in Helsinki.

In the direction of Turku, it can snow at a cent or two at night. On Tuesday, the temperature in the Turku region is clearly on the plus side, so the rains will continue to be watery there.

Instead, snow deposits are increasing east of Helsinki. For example, in the Kotka region, snow can come the night before Tuesday and during Tuesday by ten cents.

“It can rain 10–15 cents on the Kotka – Lappeenranta axis,” says Viljamaa.

Snow area rises further north during Tuesday and weakens as it goes. In the evening, there may still be light snowfall in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu.

The night before Wednesday, the next rain area will arrive in Finland, but on the south coast the rains are already wetter.