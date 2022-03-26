Weather Saturday’s winter storm cut off electricity across the country, tens of thousands of households without electricity

A wind gust of four meters per second was measured in Tapiola, Espoo, and there was a chain crash of dozens of cars in Kuopio.

Harda gust of wind that reached storm readings in some places rocked the entire country on Saturday.

Rescue agencies had a wide variety of damage control missions across the country. The wind had cut down trees on the roads and power lines. For example, in Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Kymenlaakso and Pohjois-Savo, the wind had detached roof dampers.

By Saturday night, for example, the Pohjois-Savo Rescue Department had accumulated about 30 tasks caused by storm winds.

In Nikkarintie, Varkaus, the wind removed roof dampers from the roof of an industrial building in an area of ​​280 square meters. There were no injuries, but the rescue service isolated the accident area and asked to avoid passing through the area.

Broken tree branches in Lauttasaari, Helsinki, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Nearly 70,000 households were without electricity at eight o’clock in the evening.

In the evening, the power outages focused on eastern Finland. Energy industry power outage map According to him, for example, at eight o’clock in the evening there were a lot of problems related to electricity distribution, especially in Parikkala in South Karelia and Savonlinna in South Savo.

Driving conditions were poor on Saturday. In the afternoon, 31 cars happened on the Viitostie Kuopio Kallansilla chain collarin which thirty people were slightly injured.

Meteorological the plant had warned of strong gusts of wind in the land. The sea areas had been given a storm and wave warning.

The strongest wind speeds were measured on Saturday morning on the west coast. In front of Pori and Rauma’s Kylmäpihlaja, the wind rose in gusts to over 29 meters per second.

During the afternoon, strong winds have moved from the north and around Ostrobothnia to the central and southern parts of the country.

Afternoon on land across the country, the wind was strongest in gusts of 22 to 25 meters per second.

At four o’clock, the hardest reading of the land in Tapiola, Espoo, was measured at that time of the day, where the gust of wind ran at 26.3 meters per second. Among other things, a gust of 25.9 meters per second was measured at the Siilinkari Lake Station in Tampere and a gust of 24.9 meters per second at the Tuiskavanluuoto Lake Station in North Karelia, North Karelia.

Meteorological according to the plant, a storm wind blows when the ten-minute mean wind is measured at a minimum of 21 meters per second. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the storm limit was exceeded in almost all sea areas on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the wind began to calm down from the northwest. In the evening, the windiest areas were to the east and south. Gusts of more than 20 meters per second were still measured in the evening, for example in Lappeenranta.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, even in the east, the wind will start to weaken slightly between 9 pm and 11 pm. However, the wind stays strong in some places.

“In the morning, there can still be gusts of wind at almost 15 meters per second in some places. The wind in the east still lasts overnight, even though it is no longer that storm, ”says the meteorologist on duty Nina Karusto From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The weather is becoming clearer from Lapland. The night before Sunday, the temperature drops to frost all over the country, and Sunday begins on a sunny day.

On Sunday in the afternoon, however, a new snow area arrives on the west coast. It runs from west to west during the evening and night. By 8 a.m. Monday, snowfall may have already passed the metropolitan area. Snow will come on Monday day in the middle and east of the country.

It will snow in some places, especially in the area from Ostrobothnia to south-eastern Finland.

Snowfall weakens the road. It can be very bad in places where it snows the most.