Weather | Saturdays are spent in a cloudy little frost

Temperatures remain at a few degrees below zero.

Saturdays we spend most of the day in a cloudy, slightly freezing climate in Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo.

In the morning, there are still snowfalls and bad driving weather in the southern parts of the country. After this, however, the rains weaken and withdraw from Finland.

“Otherwise, there will be light snow showers in different parts of the country on Saturday, but mostly cloudy weather is expected,” says Sinisalo.

According to Sinisalo, the temperatures will remain at a few degrees below zero throughout the country on Saturday. In the south, the temperature can rise to one degree.

The weather will remain cloudy in a large part of the country on Sunday. Light snow showers may still be possible.

The frost will intensify on Sunday and at the beginning of next week. From the beginning of the week, the temperature will be lower than usual at the beginning of March.

“Usually, the highest temperatures of the day would be four to six degrees below zero in the south and around ten degrees below zero in the north. Yes, at the beginning of the week we will get under it.”