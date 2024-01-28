Weather | Sahara sand may fall in Finland on Monday

The sand dust floating in the air can color the morning and evening sky especially reddish.

To Finland sand dust may fly with the strong southwesterly flow from the Sahara on Monday, says Foreca. The air flow from North Africa will bring warm air with it, and even in Lapland there may be plus winds on Monday.

If there is a lot of sand, it can color the hanks red-brown. However, sand dust can also go by with the flow, in which case you may notice it, says the meteorologist on duty at Foreca Ilkka Alanko.

You can most definitely notice sand if it falls to the ground with the rain, says Alanko.

Saturday according to the forecast, sand dust will fly especially to the western and northern parts of Finland on Monday afternoon. There is less sand in the southern and eastern parts. Sand worsens the air quality, but at the same time it can turn the sky into a beautiful reddish color.

“Morning and evening tan should be observed. The light scatters from the small particles in the air so that other colors are left out and only red remains,” Alanko explains the phenomenon.

Strong air currents from North Africa bring Sahara sand to Finland every now and then. At least in 2021, sand dust will color the hanky in Helsinki.