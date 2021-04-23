Weather Saderintama swept over Finland, Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad driving conditions, especially in Ostrobothnia and Lapland

On Friday, there was a low-pressure area above the southern and central part of the country, with associated rains sweeping over Finland.

Driving has been weak due to sleet or snowfall in much of the country. On Friday, there was a low-pressure area above the southern and central part of the country, with associated rains sweeping over Finland.

It has been raining in almost all conditions on Friday. Sleet or snow was common, especially in the west and north, with rain or sleet elsewhere. There has even been thunder in the southeast. It also rained in South Karelia.

On the coast of Ostrobothnia, the north wind has been gusty.

Due to the rains, the driving environment has also been bad. A warning about bad driving conditions has been given to Northern and Southern Ostrobothnia as well as to Southern Lapland and Kainuu.

Also in the south and west, you should be careful in traffic, the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ville Siiskonen says. The road surface may be slippery and visibility may occasionally decrease due to rain.

On Saturday, temperatures remain close to zero at night all the way to southern Lapland. During the day the temperatures rise somewhat. In the eastern parts of the country, about 5-6 degrees are reached on the plus side.

In addition to the north, there may be snow in the central part of the country and in Northern Savonia. The zero border runs in Lapland on Saturday around Sodankylä.

In the west, with rains, it stays a few degrees.