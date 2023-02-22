Weather forecast in sight. “In the next few days the temperatures will remain on spring values, especially in the Centre-South, with values ​​up to 15-20°C and with peaks of 25°C on the Major Islands. Sunday 26 February instead we will enter another season” they explain site experts www.iLMeteo.it.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, predicts that, with the shift of high pressure towards Northern Europe, a new Arctic core from Russia will descend towards Italy at an anomalous speed: in less than 24 hours, between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, temperatures will drop by at least 10 degrees. Saturday we will experience a mild day especially in the Centre-South, almost hot in Sicily; Sunday the snow will suddenly arrive almost on the Adriatic coast with the Bora blowing impetuously.

Meanwhile, with the end of Carnival, even the Anticyclone loses its blows in the North where wetter currents arrive: scattered rains are expected until Saturday, more widespread tomorrow and Saturday, but still not sufficient to overturn the drought picture present in the north. At the moment, unfortunately, the heavy snowfalls expected in the Alps have not been confirmed: it would take 40 days of constant rain, in practice – given that Lent begins today – it would need to rain from today until Holy Thursday to make up for the water and snow deficit at North. Unfortunately it will rain for 3-4 days, but in an isolated and weak way; from Sunday the cold will return, but also the dry climate in the northern regions.

The picture forecast for rain and snow in the Center, on the other hand, will be totally different: in the next few days we will have passing clouds, but no precipitation is expected. From Sunday, on the other hand, bad weather could get serious with low-level snow in the Marche, Abruzzo and Molise and between Monday evening and Tuesday morning also in Lazio, Umbria and Tuscany: a sprinkling in the night between Monday and Tuesday in Rome, Terni is not excluded , Perugia and Florence.

In short, at the end of the meteorological winter which falls on February 28, the white lady could surprise a large part of the central regions up to the plains.

Obviously it’s a one-week trend, but in the meantime let’s fix the most reliable forecasts: anomalous heat up to and including Saturday, temperatures drop by 10 degrees on Sunday 26 February, impetuous winds between Sunday and Monday with freezing air of Russian arctic origin.

A wintry backlash of a winter that has had few real cold and snowy blows.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 22. In the North: first fog then overcast and showers in the North-West by evening. In the Centre: mists in the morning, then overcast skies. On Sardinia, all sun. In the South: sunny except for low clouds on the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Thursday 23. In the North: light rains. In the Center: light rains in Tuscany. In the South: still stable and warm weather for the period.

Friday 24. In the North: drizzle with low clouds in the North West. In the Center: many clouds especially on the Tyrrhenian Sea. In the South: good prevailing weather.

Trend: partly cloudy on Saturday, but with spring-like weather; Arctic invasion on Sunday with low-level snow on the Adriatic.