Weather Rescue Department warns of sea ice in front of Helsinki: There is not enough steel ice – Kelikamera recorded the betrayal of ice in Lauttasaari

People applied for the ice in Helsinki’s sea areas during the beautiful frost of the weekend.

18.1. 12:15

People hiking in the sea areas off Helsinki on weak ice at the weekend, attracted by their beautiful frost. However, the ice may not last, the Helsinki Rescue Department warns.

The beautiful weather attracted people of all ages, from the elderly to families with children, to the ice, at least in front of Lauttasaari, Jätkäsaari, Arabianranta and Seurasaari. Arabianranta and Jätkäsaari Facebook groups also warned people not to go to the ice.

Lauttasaari’s kiteboarders ’Larukite weather camera recorded how people were out at sea over the weekend. The camera also captured two people falling on ice. The video shows how they get out of the water on their own.

There were numerous people in front of Lauttasaari.­

Over the weekend those who fell on the ice employed the Helsinki Rescue Department. The Coast Guard, with its own Twitter account, appealed to people not to go to the ice yet.

The Coast Guard had had four rescue missions on Sunday due to falling on the ice.

“This is the same phenomenon every year. You have to get there immediately, even though you should still be patient now, ”says the firefighter on duty. Janne Taskinen From the Helsinki Rescue Department.

“People may have erroneous confidence in the carrying capacity of ice. It is thought to last because ice has been seen at some low point. However, steel ice formation takes longer than a week. ”

The paths leading to the ice and the snow layer formed on the surface tend to reinforce the erroneous notion of ice bearing capacity. Ice is deceptive in that it does not carry in the same way everywhere, Taskinen reminds.

Ice formation is affected by water depth, currents and snow packed on top. In addition, human weight affects endurance as well.

“Snow insulates the surface of the ice so that it cannot become so strong. The fall ice should be 5 cents thick before it can carry one person. If there are more people at the same time, the ice should be thicker, at least 10 to 15 centimeters thick. ”

The Coast Guard’s squadron shows in an enlightenment video how easily ice can be deceived underfoot:

Helsinki Janne Taskinen of the Rescue Department urges people to wait at least two more weeks before leaving for the ice. If the weather rises to the plus side, the situation should be re-examined after a week. Heat levels have been promised for the rest of the week in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“It’s really hard to know exactly where the shipping lane, recesses or currents are going so that you really know where it’s safe to go on the ice. For example, there is always weak ice near bridges. There is no such winter that there are no weak spots left. ”

Part people can be rescued from the ice with the help of a life raft, some need a helicopter to rescue. Reflection on the way of rescue prolongs the time of falling on ice in ice-cold water. The farther you have fallen to the ice from the shore, the more complicated the rescue usually is.

“After all, it deceives the saviors.”

Even if you get help quickly, you will have minutes in Virumaa in the opening. In cold water, the body temperature drops in ten minutes, so there is hypothermia, Taskinen says.

Taskinen hopes that, despite the warnings, the guards will at least be equipped for weak ice.

“If you have to go there to play sports, then at least some ropes and naskalis.”