Weather, freezing cold

The next few days will be stormycharacterized by repeated waves of bad weather and loads of thunderstorms, wind and widespread snowfall.

From the frozen lands polar – writes www.ilmeteo.it – ​​very cold winds are arriving which will only reinvigorate the cyclone Thor which has hit Italy in the last few hours.Isobaric situation centered on Thursday 19 JanuaryLet’s try to understand in more detail how the situation will evolve until the weekend.

Wednesday 18 will be a day where bad weather will penalize above all the Centre-South and once again in particular the western side. In fact, the entire Tyrrhenian sector will be hit by intense rains, locally of a stormy nature, below the lash of strong Libeccio winds which will still keep the risk of storm surges on coastal areas high. On the other hand, the atmosphere on the Adriatic side is more clement, where the rains will be less present, and indeed, there will also be large clearings. Attention also to the snow that could fall in the Apennines, even at low altitudes on the central ones. The weather will be decidedly drier in the North, but with often overcast skies and even foggy in some parts of the Po Valley.

Eyes then fixed on following 48 hours. Thursday 19 a further contribution of cold air will cause another impulse of bad weather and an evident thermal collapse. For this reason we expect the arrival of snow at times also in the plains of the Northeast and at very low altitudes also in the central-southern Apennine area.

Friday 20 the weather picture will improve significantly important in the North, but not in the rest of Italy, due to a second vortex located close to Sicily. Residual snowfalls could still affect eastern Emilia and Romagna right up to the coasts. Bad weather throughout the Adriatic sector and in the South where rains, thunderstorms and snowfalls in the hills will continue throughout the day, but in all probability also for most of the weekend, due to another cyclonic vortex. But we will deal with this in detail in our next updates.

