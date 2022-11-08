Weather | Recent forecast: Winter will be warm

Finland is now experiencing a winter that is more than two degrees warmer than average. However, seasonal forecasts made in November are not particularly reliable.

To Finland a warmer-than-average winter is coming, predicts the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts ECMWF.

The latest three-month forecast for December, January and February shows a clear deviation in the mild direction for Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ville Siiskonen.

“There is a strong signal that a milder than usual winter can be expected in Northern Europe. At the moment, it is predicted for the whole of Finland that the deviation from the long-term average would be more than two degrees.”

ECMWF uses the years 1993–2016 as the reference period.

According to Siiskonen, the signal for a mild winter is now particularly strong.

Cold periods of frost would still be possible, as the forecast describes a three-month average. The weather in Finland is very variable, so the period can accommodate very different weather.

I predict according to Northern Europe, it could also be slightly rainier than usual in winter. However, when it comes to precipitation, the signal is not nearly as strong as when it comes to temperatures, Siiskonen says.

There is no clear reason for the mild winter from the current forecasts.

“One reason may be that the polar vortex remains strong and is located in the arctic region in such a way that it favors southwest and west air flow. However, there is no single ultimate reason.”

Siiskonen also points out that forecasts can change. Long-term forecasts do not sensitively detect changes in weather type.

“Presumably, a strong milder southwest and west flow would now be coming. But history has seen that even if the north-west and north flow reverses for Finland, which brings colder air, the forecast will not catch the change.”

Last In recent years, the seasonal forecasts for winter given in November have not been quite accurate, says Siiskonen.

For example, last November, ECMWF estimated that Finland would be slightly milder than average, but in the end the temperatures remained close to average.

In November 2020, a deviation of up to two degrees was predicted, but in the end the temperature for the three-month period was close to the average.

“Then the forecast clearly overestimates the mildness,” says Siiskonen.

Long-term forecasts are still in the monitoring and experimental stage.

“Of course we follow them relentlessly, but their limitations must be understood.”