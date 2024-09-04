Weather | Really warm air is coming to Finland from Greece and Turkey – This is how high the readings can go

Weather|The heat limit may be broken in several more days, and Finland’s record for the hottest days of all time will probably be set aside as early as Wednesday.

Wednesday it’s an exceptionally hot day for the time, and it’s going to get even hotter. Helleraja may break in several days from the end of the week.

There is a really warm air mass over Finland now. It comes to Finland from southern Europe from the direction of Greece and Turkey, says the meteorologist on duty Pinja Rauhamäki From the Institute of Meteorology.

“It’s about the same air mass as right there in the holiday areas.”

The high pressure center is over Russia, which spins the air mass towards Finland.

“From there it reaches here for us and keeps the weather sunny and warm.”

Helleraja that means 25 degrees can break on Wednesday in the southern and eastern parts of the country, according to Rauhamäki.

“The highest temperature is 26 degrees, which means it is warmer than usual for the time of year.”

In the north, the temperature remains between 15 and 20 degrees.

It will be even warmer on Thursday, says Rauhamäki. The possibility of heat is wider than on Wednesday in the southern and central parts of the country. In some places, the meter can rise up to 27 degrees.

Temperatures in the northern parts of the country will also rise a few degrees higher than Wednesday.

The weather generally looks cloudy, but there may be some showers. In the north, Thursday’s showers may be accompanied by thunder.

Also According to Rauhamäki, the next couple of nights will be hot. In the warmest areas, even tropical nights are possible. A tropical night means that the temperature does not drop below plus 20 degrees.

Already on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Kotka was close to it, as the lowest temperature was 19.5 degrees.

Friday the weather looks the same as on Thursday, and the light line may still break, Rauhamäki says.

The high pressure affecting the weather in Finland will remain on the surface until at least Saturday. However, the temperatures on the weekend are somewhat cooler than on weekdays, and the heat limit is no longer likely to be exceeded.

Finland’s all-time record for the hottest days will still probably be broken this week. Wednesday will probably be the 65th hottest day of the summer, equaling the previous record of 2002.

“And when it looks like the heat will continue, as soon as tomorrow that record might be broken,” says Rauhamäki.