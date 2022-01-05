The head of the Fujairah Fishermen’s Association, Mahmoud Al-Shara, confirmed the scarcity of fish in the markets of the eastern region, as a result of bad weather conditions and the suspension of the fishing movement last week, which led to a rise in prices in varying degrees, more than double in some species.

Nokhatha Mowatin revealed basic differences that allow consumers to determine the time that has passed since the fish was caught.

He stressed that the fresh fish is characterized by solidity, while the frozen fish or the one that has been caught for a long time appears to be soft, as if it had broken tissues.

In detail, Al-Shara said that the scarcity of fresh fish contributed to the rise in prices, pointing to the supply of a number of frozen and fresh fish from outside the emirate to meet the demand of consumers who depend on it as a main meal, and are keen to eat it more than once a week.

He added that the unstable weather, represented by blowing winds laden with dust and dust, and heavy and medium rainfall, contributed to the rise of sea waves and negatively affected the clarity of vision in various areas and tracks, which called on the competent authorities to prevent fishermen from going out on their usual daily fishing trips for a period of more than five days. days for their safety.

During a tour of “Emirates Today” in the market, consumers confirmed the increase in fish prices by between 25% and 50%, and considered it an exaggerated percentage.

They also confirmed the arrival of a kilogram of some local species that were sold at 35 dirhams to 80 dirhams, meaning that the percentage exceeded 100%.

The seller in the Fujairah fish market, Hussein Bashir, confirmed that the markets have witnessed a shortage of fresh fish for days, as a result of bad weather conditions, which led to an increase in their prices, adding that the scarcity of fish is not limited to the Emirate of Fujairah, but to the eastern region, which necessitated the demand for quantities of fish from outside the emirate to meet the needs of consumers, especially those who do not dispense with the usual weekly fish meals on their tables.

Fisherman Abdullah Al Mazrouei, from the city of Kalba (Emirate of Sharjah), stated that the fishermen responded to the warnings of the competent authorities not to enter the sea during the period of rain and high waves, in order to ensure their safety, noting that “the complete cessation of fishing has led to a very large shortage in Fish, and consequently, its prices have increased by an exaggerated rate.”

Fisherman Omar Mohammed, from the Emirate of Fujairah, confirmed that “fish is a main meal in the homes of the eastern region, and almost takes the largest share of the main meals throughout the week.”

He added that “due to the customs of the people of the region and their keen knowledge of the nature of fish and their ability to differentiate between fresh and non-fresh fish, they refuse to buy frozen fish even if their prices are reduced,” noting that “the majority of consumers suffer from the trouble of traveling long distances between the cities of the eastern region in search of fish. They are keen to buy them, despite the high prices.”

Consumers confirmed that they are not confident that what they get from the fish is the catch of the same day, pointing out that they pay the prices that are asked of them, no matter how high, after the sellers assure them that the time has passed since catching them, not more than a few hours.

A consumer reported that he is keen to check the color of the fish’s gills, and if the color is red, it means that it is fresh. Another said that what matters to him when buying fish is its quality, because he is confident in the safety of the fish sold in the market.

For his part, Al Nokhatha, citizen Eid Ahmed Suleiman, from the Emirate of Fujairah, confirmed that there are differences that help the consumer to distinguish between fresh fish and frozen fish, or the least fresh.

He explained that “the East Coast fishermen’s trips take only limited hours, ranging between four and six hours only, after which they return to the shore with their harvest of fresh fish, which increased the consumer’s ability to know the characteristics of fresh fish compared to iced fish.” Fresh fish is known by the sticky substance that comes out of it, while frozen fish loses this substance with the passage of time and the ice for cooling it changes from time to time, and the color of the fish’s eye begins to change from black to light blue, then white. The less soft the fish is, the more it is not fresh,” he said, noting that “some Asian sellers tell the consumer that the fish is fresh, due to the red color of its gills, but the fact of the matter is that some fish keep their gills red despite the passage of time after being caught. To differentiate, the consumer must place his finger on the fish to test the fragility of its flesh. If it is soft and not hard, it is not fresh.”

He stated that “bottom fish, such as grouper, shari and koffer, in addition to quail, remain fresh for much longer periods than other fish, such as sals and domes,” pointing out that “the people of the eastern coast store their fresh fish by separating it in separate bags, each bag is sufficient for one meal, and is placed In the integrated refrigeration device so that it remains fresh as long as possible.”

