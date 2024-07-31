Weather | Rains are becoming more common today in almost the entire country – the temperature can stay at only 13 degrees in some places

Weather|Summer thunderstorms will become common again from the end of the week.

Stream will become more common during today and tomorrow, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Juha Jantunen for STT.

“At best, we can talk about intermittent rain now, but that doesn’t mean that the sun doesn’t get to shine sometimes during the day.”

Rain can be completely avoided in the northernmost Lapland.

The temperature remains cooler than last week. Only in northernmost Lapland and the southern coast of the country can the mercury reach 20 degrees today.

According to Jantunen, the temperature in the rest of the country remains at 15–19 degrees. The coolest weather is expected today in southern Lapland and Northeast Finland, where the thermometer may drop to 13 degrees.

Jantunen the weather will continue to be unstable for the rest of the week and summer thunderstorms will become more common again.

“The further into the end of the week we go, the better the chances are that the sun will sometimes be seen there. From Friday, the direction of Lapland will turn mostly west and the rain showers will be concentrated in the southern and central parts of the country.”

At the weekend, the weather will warm up and in most parts of the country the temperature can rise to 20–24 degrees. According to Jantunen, the rains may subside at the beginning of next week.