Weather | Rainfall threatens the ski slopes again – This is the reason for the large temperature fluctuations

The Epiphany weekend was celebrated all over Finland in the freezing winter weather. Now the weather situation is taking a turn that threatens to melt the snow in southernmost Finland.

Epiphany weekend spent throughout Finland in bitterly cold weather. The snowfall before the weekend made it possible to enjoy good skiing weather in the south as well.

Now, however, the weather situation is turning around. Almost the entire country will be driving in bad weather on Monday due to the snowfall and the cooling of the weather, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there is a lot of snow on the south coast. In the southwest archipelago, the rain comes as water.

The weather will cool especially during Tuesday, and on Wednesday the zero line will already pass in Southern Lapland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso. The end of the week looks like a breeze at this point.

A week there are numerous low pressure and rain areas moving over Finland. According to Foreca’s forecast, especially the snow on the south and west coasts is in danger of melting completely due to the strong cooling of the weather and intermittent water rains.

“When the weather cools down on Tuesday, there may be water near the south coast. The next area of ​​rain will come on Wednesday night and it may start with snow,” Foreca meteorologist Joonas Koskela says.

According to Koskela, the snow cover will definitely decrease. The question is mainly how much.

“Even if it doesn’t rain, we’ll be in the plus day and night from Tuesday afternoon, for how long,” he says.

“Yes, the skiing weather in the south is in danger, even if there is some snow.”

Laakso of the Finnish Meteorological Institute is a little more cautious in his words.

“There has been more snow in the capital region as well. Of course, it sinks and gets piled up, but it’s unlikely that everything will go away.”

Along winter, especially in southern Finland, it may have seemed that the weather changes quickly between freezing winter weather and slushy sheltered weather. One day it’s snowing from the sky, the next day it’s raining. The temperature drops below zero on both sides and the weather destroys the ski slopes, which we have only been able to properly enjoy for a while.

“I recognize the phenomenon and shall we say that the worst situation has been right near the southern coast. It hasn’t been necessary to go terribly far inland, that there has been enough snow that some kind of ski slopes have been maintained,” says Forecan Koskela.

However, there is nothing extraordinary about the phenomenon. Both Koskela and Laakso say that the variation in temperatures and rainfall is part of Finland’s normal winter weather.

This is due to Finland’s location in latitude circles on the path of low and high pressure. In particular, low pressures formed over the Atlantic Ocean often move over Finland towards the northeast towards the Kola Peninsula.

“In connection with low pressure, mild air sometimes flows from the south, and then cold air comes from the north on the back side of the low pressure,” explains Koskela.

Last week, there was a short-lasting high pressure area over Finland, which caused the frost to intensify, especially in the north.

Weather variability it’s because Finland belongs to a zone where there are a lot of low and high pressures.

“If you compare it to the tropics, the conditions are much more uniform there. In the equatorial region, there is only a warm air mass and the weather varies very little from day to day,” says Koskela.

“Here, air masses vary a lot with low and high pressure. This is normal weather.”