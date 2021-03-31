The National Center of Meteorology said that long-term forecasts indicate that rain rates will be weak and less than usual as well, during the current month of April, which is one of the months of the transitional season from winter to summer, pointing out that the transitional period between winter and summer is characterized by variation and speed. The pressure regimes in the atmosphere change, which leads to rapid changes in the elements of weather and weather conditions.

He mentioned that during the period of the spring equinox, the length of the day equates with the length of the night, where the sun is perpendicular to the equator, then the sun begins to move outwardly towards the north as a result of the rotation of the earth around the sun, and with it the daytime period gradually lengthens, and temperatures rise, especially in the periods of the day.

The center expects that the temperatures will continue to rise gradually today, after it tended to rise yesterday, so that the weather becomes generally healthy, sometimes partly cloudy, and wet at night, with the possibility of light fog formation in some coastal and interior areas.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain healthy in general and partly cloudy at times, and remain hot during the day and wet at night until next Saturday morning in some coastal areas. The center stated that the weather next Saturday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and it will become dusty in the west in the evening and at night, while it continues to heat during the day.

The center expects the weather next Sunday to become dusty and sometimes partly cloudy, with a marked decrease in temperatures.





