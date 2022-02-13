Weather Rainfall could soon melt snow in Hanko and Åland – Driving conditions are bad all over the country

The frosts of the north will condense within a day.

Driving is bad all over the country on Saturday due to snow or sleet.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has been warning of bad driving conditions in the southern and central parts of the country since the morning. Driving conditions are very poor in Southwest Finland and Satakunta. In Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and further north, driving will become bad from this morning.

Except for the southern and northern parts of the Gulf of Bothnia, there is a strong wind warning in the sea areas.

Saturday the south of the country is calm and the weather is condensing within the day also in the central parts of the country. In the north, the frost starts at its hardest at about 30 degrees, but even there the weather condenses so that it is about 15 degrees below zero in Lapland.

The weather for the coming week is quite volatile. Monday is beautifully sunny and clear in the north of the country. New rains are rising in the southern and central parts of the country, coming in varying amounts of water and snow.

In places, rainfall can melt away the snowfall that has accumulated so far.

“There is 9 cents of snow in Hanko and 7 cents in Åland, they may be under threat. Otherwise we have so much snow that they will not disappear at all,” says the meteorologist on duty Eveliina Tuovinen.