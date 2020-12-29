Weather Rainfall continues in southern Finland, snow can reach up to 10 cents in South Karelia

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected for the New Year’s Eve.

Weather continues to rain in much of the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. On the night before Tuesday, a thin layer of snow fell in the southern parts of the country, and snowfall continues in southern Finland throughout the day.

The rains that started in the south late on Monday have also spread to Savo, Northern Ostrobothnia and Southern Lapland. The Finnish Meteorological Institute reports that the largest rainfall on Tuesday will be in South Karelia, where it can snow up to 10 centimeters on Tuesday.

Driving conditions are poor in the southern and central parts of the country and in Northern Ostrobothnia. Bad pedestrian weather is warned in the zone southeast of Northern Ostrobothnia.

Uusimaa also rains a lot during Tuesday. Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Petri Hoppulan It is difficult to predict how much rain will come as snow in the very southernmost part of Finland.

“The night rains were a little more watery than our models had predicted, and there is still a risk that there will be a little more rain as our models say. However, it is possible that the snow will become more cents. 3-5 cents is very possible, ”Hoppula says.

“On the southern slopes of Salpausselä, where the sea is not affected, snow can come in as much as five cents.”

In the metropolitan area the snow remains a short-lived joy as the weather condenses on the night before Wednesday. The rain will turn into sheer water by tomorrow morning.

“Wednesday seems to be a couple of three degrees on the plus side of the coast. Yes, it (the snow) is rapidly dwindling away from it. ”

Rain is expected in different parts of Finland also on the night before New Year’s Eve. Inland, snow is mainly seen, but on the south coast the situation is open. The weather stays in the south on the slightly plus side throughout the week.

“With regard to the night before Thursday and Thursday morning, there is a bit of a similar type of situation as now. There will be pure snow in the interior and all possible conditions in the south, ”says Hoppula.

By With these prospects, Finland will move to 2021 in widely rainy and cloudy weather conditions.

Rainfall is concentrated in the southern and central parts of the country, Northern Finland is more likely to be spared from rainfall, says Foreca’s on-call meteorologist Ilkka Alanko.

“It looks like it’s at least cloudy. On New Year’s Eve, a snowstorm area moves across southern and central Finland to northern Finland in the evening. There is water in a narrow lane on the south coast, ”Alanko says.

“Rain does not seem to reach the west coast, but it rains elsewhere in southern and central Finland.”

Temperature is close to zero in almost the entire country, according to Alango. On the south coast, the year changes by degrees.

“From the northeast to Lapland, it would seem to be on the frost side, but there is also weak frost, between 1 and 5 degrees Celsius,” Alanko says.