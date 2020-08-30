Midsummer is drawing to a close in Germany. Instead, there is a storm warning for Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg for the weekend. The Germany weather in the news ticker.

Weather in Germany: Of the German Weather Service (DWD) speaks one for the weekend storm warning for 25 counties in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg out.

: Of the speaks one for the weekend for 25 counties in and out. Midsummer is going in Germany in his last moves.

Follow all developments on the Weather in Germany here in News ticker.

Update from August 30, 9:35 a.m.: It rains and rains and almost without a break – between Lake Constance, Inn, Danube and Bavarian Forest. In front continuous rain up to 120 liters per square meter (Allgäu) warns the German Weather Service (DWD) in southern Germany (see update from August 29, 3:57 p.m.). There can be individual breaks. During the day, the rainy area expands from the south to Saxony. Individual strong thunderstorms are not excluded. The temperatures are more autumnal. Where it is pouring heavily, hardly more than 15 degrees are to be expected. It is friendliest in the north and on the Baltic Sea. There is even bright sunshine with maximum values ​​of 23 degrees.

On Monday and Tuesday the prospects are still bleak. In any case, on the edge of the Alps, the Ore Mountains and in Upper Lusatia, the weather is hardly better. A low over northern Italy continues to bring a lot of rain.

Update from August 29, 3:57 p.m.: Early temperatures partly below ten degrees, cloudy fog and again and again rain: The last days of the meteorological summer are mostly shown in Germany by theirs gray and uncomfortable Page. For Sunday he says German Weather Service (DWD) south of the Danube and for the Bavarian Forest even heavy rains ahead. In the Allgäu there are up to 100 liters per square meter. “The new week also starts mixed and looks more like autumn at first,” said a DWD meteorologist on Saturday.

Currently, the cloud image is almost like being drawn with a ruler. The front of Tief extends from southwest to northeast #Lynn. From the Allgäu to the Bavarian Forest there is #Continuous rain. In the north and west, however, more #Sun./V pic.twitter.com/OHCqor9YKD – DWD (@DWD_presse) August 29, 2020

The reason for this is the low “Lynn”which is gradually moving to the Baltic States, but its cold front over Germany remains for the time being. Therefore, in the south the republic the temperatures on Sunday only between 15th and maximum 20 degrees. It’s friendliest between the Baltic Sea and North Friesland. On Monday, heavy rain continues to predominate in the center and south, plus there is light thunderstorm. Also for meteorological beginning of autumn on Tuesday (September 1) does not change much: It remains with a mix of clouds, rain, thunderstorms and maximum values ​​between 18 and 21 degrees.

According to the DWD, it should rain and sometimes Thunderstorms come in the following regions: Between Lake Constance, Inn, Danube and Bavarian Forest continuous rain – with interruptions up to the Monday night ongoing. At the same time, there should be amounts of rain between 45 and 70 liters per square meter, from Lake Constance to the southwest Upper Bavaria 60 to 100 liters per square meter.

The meteorological autumn 2020 heralds itself with continuous rain in large parts of Germany (symbol picture). © Christof Stache / AFP

Weather in Germany: DWD with severe weather warning of warning level “red” for 25 districts – heavy continuous rain

Original report from August 28th: Munich – It’s getting uncomfortable in southern Germany, between Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. In the extreme south of the Federal Republic Germany.

Weather in Germany: Continuous rain between Lake Constance, Alpine foothills and Munich

So he warns German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday evening, August 28th severe rains between the Lake Constance in Baden-Württemberg, the foothills of the Alps in Bavaria and the Bavarian capital Munich with partly long-lasting continuous rain. The warning level “red” applies in a total of 25 districts. Rainfall of up to 90 liters per square meter is expected.

Affected state Severe weather warning with continuous rain in the following districts Baden-Württemberg Biberach district, Lake Constance district, Ravensburg district Bavaria District of Lindau, District, Unterallgäu, District Oberallgäu, District Ostallgäu, District Kempten, District Günzburg, District Garmisch-Partenkirchen, District Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen, District Weilheim-Schongau, District Miesbach, District Rosenheim, District Landsberg am Lech, District and City of Augsburg , Aichach-Friedberg district, Dachau district, Starnberg district, Munich district and city, Ebersberg district, Erding district, Freising district, Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm district

Furthermore, the DWD partly striking weather with also heavy rain showers in the north Upper Bavaria and in Lower Bavaria until the Upper Palatinate. The warning level “orange” applies here. And that’s not all: between Lake Constance and the Upper Palatinate Forest – i.e. in roughly the same area – continuous rain must also be expected on Saturday.

Weather in Germany: Continuous rain on Lake Constance and in the Allgäu

in the Allgäu can then, it says on the part of DWD, up to 100 liters of rain fall per square meter. The warning before continuous rain remains.

Attention, there is a storm warning in southern Germany against heavy continuous rain (valid from 6:00 p.m. tonight). / Vhttps://t.co/YyavIupCR4 – DWD (@DWD_presse) August 28, 2020

