Weather | Rain warning for the capital region today, urban flooding possible

Monday’s rainy day is followed by a dusty Tuesday.

In Uusimaa a 24-hour yellow rain warning is in effect on Monday, i.e. more than 50 millimeters of rain per day is expected, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

“There are quite good rain accumulations in the capital region, so there may be more water,” he explains Pinja Rauhamäkimeteorologist on duty.

The heaviest rains are falling to the west of the capital region.

“However, the rain front is so close that there are very good chances for rain amounts like yesterday”.

Rain starts in the morning and continues until the evening according to the forecasts.

“The forecast looks quite intense. Especially since there were already large amounts of rain in some places on Sunday, I would say that there might be a risk of urban flooding today as well,” Rauhamäki estimated.

On the other hand, there will be a day off on Tuesday.

“Today’s rains are related to a slightly deeper low pressure that arrives from the south and moves towards the north. The low pressure will be able to move over the south by the evening, so tomorrow will be dusty,” explains Rauhamäki.

The next low pressure with rain will arrive already on Wednesday, Rauhamäki adds.

Read more: Cinema Orion was flooded in Helsinki

Read more: Heavy rains caused Kallio to flood: Eero Haapanen ran to the cellar to save his books