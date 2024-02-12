Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE University station recorded the highest amount of rain recorded at the state level, with a total of 136 mm, then Al-Sarooj station with a total of 99.1 mm, followed by Al-Ajban station with a total of 72.8 mm, then Khatm Al-Shakla station with a total of 62 mm, then Al-Faqa station with a total of 62.4 mm, and is expected to increase, and these quantities did not The country has been witnessing this for some time.

Rains of varying intensity continued to fall on regions of the country, with active to strong winds and the sea was turbulent to very turbulent at times, with active clouds in the Sea of ​​Oman and waves reaching 9 feet in depth.

The National Center of Meteorology called for the need to exercise caution during heavy rains and strong, descending winds accompanied by hail, which may lead to solid objects flying. The center also called for staying away and avoiding places where valleys, slides, and pools of water flow, and called on vehicle drivers to be careful while driving, as cumulonimbus clouds have formed, accompanied by rain of varying intensity, accompanied by hail, lightning, and thunder, and active winds over the coastal and inland areas, which will continue until the end of the day. .

The National Center of Meteorology expects that today, as the depression gradually deepens, unstable weather will prevail, partly cloudy to cloudy, with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain of varying intensity in separate areas, accompanied by thunder and lightning, with a noticeable drop in temperatures in the west.

The wind movement is northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate speed, and is active and strong at times, with clouds stirring up dust and dust, leading to low horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges from up to 70 km/h. The sea is turbulent to very turbulent, with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The country witnessed a weather condition that began last Saturday, according to a report by the National Center of Meteorology, as the country was affected by an extension of a surface air depression from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, with an extension of an upper air depression accompanied by a cold air mass and a westerly air current, with the flow of various amounts of clouds. From the west side.

Weather Sunday to Tuesday: As a result of the gradual deepening of the upper depression, the amount of clouds increases over various areas, interspersed with cumulonimbus clouds, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity at intervals, lightning and thunder at times, with the possibility of hail falling on some areas, with a drop in temperatures. Winds: south-easterly to north-easterly, turning to north-westerly, moderate to active speed and sometimes strong, especially with clouds, causing dust and dirt. Sea: Turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman, especially with cumulus clouds.