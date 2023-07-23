Weather | Rain is predicted “based on the meteorologist’s own feeling” – This is how the forecast of unstable summer weather is created

Rain forecasts can often seem contradictory, but why? According to the meteorologist, the reason can be found in the use of two different forecast models.

Multi a Finn has faced the same problem when making summer plans: the weather forecast promises raindrops, but there is not a cotton candy cloud in sight outside. Alternatively, the forecast doesn’t show a drop of a drop, but those who get water outside will get pouring.

HS asked the meteorologist on what basis the raindrop symbol is put in the forecast.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo says that the rain forecast is entirely based on two different forecast models: exact forecast and swarm forecast.

Computer models that make weather forecasts know the basic mechanisms of weather and the atmosphere, and they create a forecast based on past and current weather data.

In the swarm forecast, several different future images are produced so that the starting situation of each scenario is slightly different. Based on this, an estimate can be made of the reliability of the forecast, i.e. the probability: if a large part of the scenarios are in the same direction, the forecast can be considered probable.

With the help of the swarm forecast, an estimate of the probability of rain is made.

Raindrop marking enters the local forecast based on the predicted rainfall. The estimate of the amount of precipitation is obtained from the exact forecast.

In an accurate forecast, the computer model calculates one forecast instead of several scenarios, which is based on the model’s information about the current weather and atmospheric activity.

“The drop marking will be added to the forecast if the amount of predicted rain is high enough,” says Sinisalo. The meteorologist cannot say the exact number of millimeters, as the estimates are based on computer models.

However, using two different forecast models can lead to a situation where the raindrop designation and the probability of rain appear to be in conflict with each other.

“For example, a rain symbol may appear in the forecast, even though the probability is low, or there may be a situation where there is no rain symbol, but the probability is high,” Sinisalo elaborates.

The rain the symbol may appear in the forecast despite the low probability, if, for example, only very localized rain is expected in the area.

If, for example, a very localized downpour is expected in the center of Lahti, but it nevertheless rains enough water, the Lahti local forecast shows a drop symbol. At the same time, the probability of rain in the weather forecast may be low, as the rain shower only affects a small part of the entire Lahti area.

On the other hand, there may be light rain in a large part of Lahti, but the rain symbol may still be missing because the rain is not accumulating in sufficient quantity. At the same time, however, the probability of rain may be high, if a large part of the scenarios in the swarm forecast show that rain is expected in the area.

Otherwise as in local weather forecasting, where forecasts are largely based on computer models, in the case of national weather, more of the Meteorologist’s own assessment is involved.

“For a broader forecast on the map of Finland, the aim is to create an overall picture of the weather in different parts of the country. You can’t mark every single downpour there. It is created based on Meteorologist’s own feeling,” says Sinisalo.

In preparing the weather forecast for the whole of Finland, the Meteorologist’s own expertise is therefore relied upon. Based on regional weather forecasts, the meteorologist evaluates what kind of markings should be placed in each area.

Sinisalo also encourages people to observe the weather more widely.

“For example, if the rain symbol on the map doesn’t exactly fall on Mikkeli, but rain is promised for the surrounding area, you can think that the rain could also fall on your own area,” he states.