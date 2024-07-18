Thursday, July 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Rain is expected from the weekend’s weather

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2024
in World Europe
1
Weather | Rain is expected from the weekend’s weather
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

On Friday, low pressure will affect Finland, with the exception of northern Lapland.

The weekend spent in most parts of the country in unsettled weather. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen told STT that today, with the exception of northern Lapland, low pressure is affecting Finland.

In the regions of Southern Lapland, Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, the rain is continuous, and rain and thundershowers are expected in the central and southern parts of the country. Temperatures today vary between 19 and 24 degrees in dustier areas, but in the rainiest areas the temperature can drop to 15 degrees.

On Saturday, the low pressure will start to move towards the southeast. In the central parts of the country, there are still occasional rains during the weekend, but they are decreasing. The weather in southern Finland will remain unstable until Sunday.

#Weather #Rain #expected #weekends #weather

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Comments 1

  1. clipzdownloader says:
    6 mins ago

    My brother recommended I might like this web site He was totally right This post actually made my day You cannt imagine just how much time I had spent for this information Thanks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]