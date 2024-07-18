Weather | Rain is expected from the weekend’s weather

Weather|On Friday, low pressure will affect Finland, with the exception of northern Lapland.

The weekend spent in most parts of the country in unsettled weather. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen told STT that today, with the exception of northern Lapland, low pressure is affecting Finland.

In the regions of Southern Lapland, Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu, the rain is continuous, and rain and thundershowers are expected in the central and southern parts of the country. Temperatures today vary between 19 and 24 degrees in dustier areas, but in the rainiest areas the temperature can drop to 15 degrees.

On Saturday, the low pressure will start to move towards the southeast. In the central parts of the country, there are still occasional rains during the weekend, but they are decreasing. The weather in southern Finland will remain unstable until Sunday.