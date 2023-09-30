Anyone who has taken the bridge day off and lives in the south can look forward to excursion weather in the coming days. But sunny weather is not forecast everywhere.

Two tourists protect themselves from the sun with hats on the Eiserner Steg in Frankfurt. Image: dpa

Dhe people in southern Germany can look forward to beautiful weather for excursions on the Bridge Day weekend. In the north, however, it is better to pack your umbrella on Sunday. Indian summer is not announced everywhere, the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Saturday. “The northwest and north in particular are repeatedly touched by low foothills, so that rain or showers and even isolated thunderstorms are possible there.” In the south the sky usually remains clear, in the southwest there can even be temperatures of around 30 degrees at the beginning of the week.

On Sunday it will be very cloudy in the north and east with temperatures up to 21 degrees. In the rest of Germany, people can expect clear weather with highs of up to 26 degrees.

The country will also remain divided in two on Monday: in the north the sky will be very cloudy, otherwise it will be clear to sunny, according to the DWD. In the north the temperatures rise to 18 to 24 degrees, in the southwest it can even get up to 29 degrees.