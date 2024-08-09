Weather | Rain and thunder strike the weekend of the three festivals

Weather|The region of the heaviest rain will reach Finland during Saturday, Meteorological Institute meteorologist Iiris Idoko says.

On Saturday thunder, wind and rain are expected in the capital region, says the meteorologist on duty Iris Idoko From the Institute of Meteorology.

Unstable weather falls on the weekend of the three festivals. Flow and Hellsinki Metal Festival are organized in Helsinki. The Vauhti kiihtyi festival is celebrated in Vantaa.

Idoko urges festival-goers to bring rain-proof equipment.

“The best, of course, if you could keep your socks and most of your equipment dry. You should take proper rain gear, a rain jacket and rain-proof shoes.”

Rainy and the windy weather is caused by low pressure coming from the west, says Idoko.

It has rained in Sweden and Norway on Friday. It is a large low pressure area, which is why it has already rained a little in Finland on Friday.

“The low pressure is moving towards the east, so we are in its path. The area of ​​heavier rain will reach Finland during Saturday.”

The most abundant the rains start in the capital region in the morning. At that time, the rain can continue continuously for two to three hours, says Idoko.

After that, the rains will continue as short-term deafness, says Idoko.

According to Idoko, there will be rain and thunderstorms in the capital region on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Especially on Saturday, the wind will be moderate, at times there can be strong gusts, says Idoko. On Sunday, there will be strong gusts possibly associated with thunder in the southern part of the country.

Also on Sunday, the weather will continue to be unstable in southern Finland. There may be showers.

“Even the wind continues,” says Idoko.

Capital region in addition, unstable weather is expected in other parts of Finland for the weekend. According to Idoko, the dustiest place is in northern Finland.