Today many companies seek to have a type of sympathy with their audience, so adapt or die is one of the most popular sayings when talking about shows, and now one of these cases has occurred on Mexican television. And in the weather forecast part, the girl has dressed in a rather peculiar way, and that will surely catch the attention of fans of the anime world.

The girl known as Martha Brianohas gone out to do her job disguised as none other than Asuka Langley Soryufemale character Neon Genesis Evangelion which is considered the most evolved in growth. It is worth mentioning that TV Azteca He didn’t really have any kind of decision on his outfit, but in his free time he dedicates himself to paying attention to the hobby.

Here is his appearance in the weather segment:

The girl has commented that she completely likes this type of animation, which is why she likes to express her taste through the interpretation of characters that she found most relevant and that have given her a type of message. She has even attended anime and comic conventions wearing these outfits, so it is not something in which she can be considered a novice.

At this time the franchise Neon Genesis Evangelion has gone through a period of rest, given that not long ago a kind of reboot movies were released that take up the events of the anime and manga but giving interesting changes. Of course, the creator of the franchise has mentioned on a couple of occasions that they are working on new things, which until today are unknown.

Editor’s note: It’s interesting that this type of thing is now more common, since this television network demonized anime in the early 2000s. Thank goodness they realized how absurd their comments sounded.