The Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall on Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 19 and 20 September. Over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may receive rains from September 19 to 21. Rainfall may occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Northeastern states during September 21-23.

Heavy rains are expected on September 22 in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and on September 22 and 23 in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. In Odisha, West Bengal, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, lightning rains may occur at different places during 12 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to begin by the end of next week.

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during next 12 hours: IMD – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Isolated extremely heavy rain also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 22nd Sept and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd & 23rd Sept: India Meteorological Department – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Although the monsoon has not yet ended, the Safdarjung Observatory last recorded rainfall (1.3 mm) on September 8. It is noteworthy that the figures of Safdarjung Observatory are considered to be representative figures of the city. For the last few days, there has been an increase in temperature due to no rain in Delhi. On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded between 37 ° C and 40 ° C in most parts of the city.

According to meteorological data, the national capital has recorded 78 percent less rainfall so far in September. Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall as compared to 617.8 mm normal since the onset of monsoon from June 1. The IMD has also said that the monsoon is likely to be prolonged in Delhi and its onset in early October.