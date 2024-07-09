Weather | “Popcorn thunderstorms” ravage Finland – Buildings set on fire by lightning

Weather|The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of violent thunderstorms on Tuesday in large parts of the country, with the exception of the southwest coast and northernmost Finland.

Fierce thunderstorms have ravaged Finland during Tuesday, and damage has not been avoided. Rescue services have had tasks related to thunder all over the country.

For example, rescuers in Loimaa in Varsinais-Suomi were in a hurry. First, the liiter located on Kurkisuontie was damaged by a fire caused by a lightning strike. At the time of the fire, there were lumber and work machines in the litter. However, the fire was extinguished quickly, Varsinais-Suomen rescue service informs.

Lightning also struck the roof structures of the front-line men’s house in Loimaa. The house burned in an area of ​​about two square meters, but the fire department managed to put out the fire. According to Varsinais-Suomen rescue service, the fire did not threaten other buildings, and no personal injuries were caused.

Thunder front moves across Finland on Tuesday between morning and eight in the evening. Thunderstorms occur in the morning in the western parts of the country, in the evening in the eastern parts of the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Henry Nyman.

There are so many thunderclouds expected in Finland that meteorologists call the weather “popcorn thunder”, says Nyman.

The name comes from the fact that many rain clouds appear on the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s radar image in the same way as corn kernels pop into popcorn, Nyman explains.

Rain showers is scheduled for almost the entire country on Tuesday, Nyman says.

“In the morning there are isolated rain showers in Southern Finland, during the day the coastal areas remain dusty. Likewise, northernmost Lapland and part of Central Lapland can be quite muddy,” says Nyman.

Inland, on the other hand, it is very likely that every place will get wet, says Nyman. One deaf cloud lasts from half an hour to an hour, Nyman estimates.

Nearly a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect throughout the country. Lightning is focused on areas where a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect. The severe thunderstorm warning is valid for the entire country except for Uutta County, Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta, Ostrobothnia and northernmost Finland.

“There is no lightning in central and northern Lapland. Even in southern Lapland, lightning strikes are starting to decrease, even though there have been lightning strikes during the night,” says Nyman.

Despite the warning, according to Nyman, it is a usual summer thunderstorm.